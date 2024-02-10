Pakistan envoy, Ugandan deputy speaker discuss cooperation, diaspora’s contribution

ISLAMABAD - High Commissioner of Pakistan in Uganda Muhammad Hassan Wazir on Friday met Deputy Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament Thomas Tayebwa wherein they discussed bilateral cooperation as well as the contribution of the Pakistani diaspora.

“It was indeed my pleasure meeting your Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa and discussing bilater­al cooperation between our two countries,” the high commission­er wrote on X.

Thanking Uganda for hosting the Pakistani diaspora, he said that Pakistan and Uganda had great friendly relations and that he was proud of Pakistanis for investing in Uganda.

Similarly, the Ugandan deputy speaker also took to X saying that both sides emphasised in­ter-parliamentary relations.

The Pakistani envoy appreci­ated Uganda’s level of hospital­ity as a country and congratu­lated Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni upon his new role as Chairman of NAM and G77 Plus China and the successful hosting of the two critical summits.

The deputy speaker also ap­preciated the contribution of the Pakistani community in Uganda towards the country’s development.