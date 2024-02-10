Saturday, February 10, 2024
Pakistan must move from anarchy and polarisation after election: COAS

Web Desk
5:20 PM | February 10, 2024
The nation needs to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation, Army Chief General Asim Munir said Saturday, while felicitating the nation over successful holding of general elections in country.

In a statement released by the ISPR Gen. Asim Munir also congratulated the government, the election commission and the winning candidates.

“An independent and free exercise of the right to vote, demonstrates their determination for democracy and trust over the constitution of Pakistan,” the army chief said.

Gen. Asif Munir said that the media, civil society, the executive and the judiciary with their constructive role, ensured successful holding of the election.

“The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation, which does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people,” said General Syed Asim Munir.

“Elections are not a zero-sum competition of winning and losing but an exercise to determine the mandate of the people.”

“Political leadership and their workers should rise above self-interests and synergise efforts in governing and serving the people, which is perhaps the only way to make democracy functional and purposeful.”

