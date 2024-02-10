Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up by 3.63pc in 6 months

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan wit­nessed an increase of 3.63 per cent during the first six months of the current fis­cal year (2023-24) as com­pared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $260.716 mil­lion during July-December (2023-24) against exports of $251.580 million during July-December (2022-23), SBP data revealed. On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan decreased by 26.83 per cent, from $38.297 million in December 2022 against the exports of $28.019 million in Decem­ber 2023. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also witnessed a decline of 46.02 per cent during December 2023 as compared to the exports of $51.911 million in November 2023, the SBP data revealed. Overall Paki­stan’s exports to other coun­tries witnessed an increase of 4.99 per cent in the first six months, from $14.222 billion to $15.288 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the months under review were recorded at $4.425 million against $13.253 million last year, showing a decline of 66.61 per cent in July- December (2023-24). On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Afghanistan decreased by 28.39 per cent, from $1.729 million in December 2022 against the imports of $1.238 million in December 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghani­stan into the country wit­nessed a nominal decrease of 3.95 per cent during Decem­ber 2023, as compared to the imports of $1.289 million during November 2023, ac­cording to the data. The over­all imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 14.69 per cent, from $29.588 billion to $25.241 billion, ac­cording to the data.