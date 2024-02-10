Saturday, February 10, 2024
Pakistan seeks UN intervention to save India’s Islamic sites after razing of 2nd historic mosque

Agencies
February 10, 2024
International, Newspaper

UNITED NATIONS  -  Pakistan has drawn United Nations’ attention to last week’s “brazen” demolition of the centuries-old Ak­honji mosque in New Delhi, and call for the organization’s interven­tion to protect Islamic sites in In­dia. “This incident marks anoth­er highly disturbing chapter in an alarming campaign targeting Is­lamic sites and heritage in India, which symbolizes a concerning rise in Hindu-majoritarianism,” Ambas­sador Munir Akram said in a letter addressed to the top official for the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations (UNA­OC), Miguel Angel Moratinos.

The Akhonji mosque, standing for over 800 years, was abruptly de­molished by Delhi Development Au­thority (DDA) officials in the mid­dle of the night under a significant police presence, catching the lo­cal community, mosque-goers, and Madressah students entirely off guard without any prior warning, the Pakistani envoy pointed out. 

THE LETTER SAID:

“Several mosques and shrines, have already been razed under the garb of different administrative measures or judicial processes, and many more remain at a high risk of being demolished. Muslim holy sites also remain a target of attacks by the mobs of extremists. 

“The State’s support for normal­izing such incidents in India pos­es imminent threats to the well-be­ing of Indian Muslims across social, economic, and political spheres. The pervasive influence of the ‘Hin­dutva’ ideology, alongside alarm­ing incidents of Islamophobia and the demolition of historic mosques, calls for immediate and unwavering international attention. 

In a video surfaced online, Imam Zakir Hussain, the spiritual leader of the Akhonji mosque, conveyed deep sorrow for the loss. He emphasized its crucial dual role as both a place of worship and a Madressah for stu­dents, as well as housing the sacred resting place of revered figures.

Tags:

Agencies

