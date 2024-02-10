Hubble’s law, formulated in 1929 by astrono­mer Edwin Hubble, revolutionised our under­standing of the universe’s structure and ex­pansion. It states that galaxies are receding from us at a speed proportional to their distance. This simple relationship between the velocity of recession and Hubble’s constant, implies an expanding universe. The law’s discovery provided crucial evidence for the Big Bang theory, suggesting that the universe began from a hot, dense state and has been expanding ever since. Hubble’s law remains fundamental to cosmol­ogy, shaping our comprehension of cosmic evolution.