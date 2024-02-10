Saturday, February 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PCB takes notice of players hosting spaces on X

Agencies
February 10, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken notice of players hosting space sessions on X (formerly Twitter) and an­swering fans’ questions, it has been learnt on Friday. As per sources, PCB has decided to formulate a policy for players on participation in a social media space. The sources fur­ther added that these sessions on social media will be seen in light of the central contract as PCB is worried that the player may not get involved in any controversy. Meanwhile, the governing body has also decided to discuss the issues with the players and their agents. PCB’s International Cricket Department has been instructed to review this mat­ter, according to sources.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1707451330.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024