PCB takes notice of players hosting spaces on X

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken notice of players hosting space sessions on X (formerly Twitter) and an­swering fans’ questions, it has been learnt on Friday. As per sources, PCB has decided to formulate a policy for players on participation in a social media space. The sources fur­ther added that these sessions on social media will be seen in light of the central contract as PCB is worried that the player may not get involved in any controversy. Meanwhile, the governing body has also decided to discuss the issues with the players and their agents. PCB’s International Cricket Department has been instructed to review this mat­ter, according to sources.