Saturday, February 10, 2024
PML-N candidate wins PP-51, Sialkot

Our Staff Reporter
February 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore

SIALKOT  - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zeeshan Rafique won the Provincial Assembly election from PP-51, Sialkot-VIII, by securing votes 49,538. According to unofficial results issued by Returning Officer/ECP, the runner up was independent candidate Waqas Iftikhar who bagged 46,905 votes. The voter turnout was 46.57%.

PML-N CANDIDATE WINS PP-50, SIALKOT

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ch. Naveed Ashraf won the Provincial Assembly election from PP-50, Sialkot-VII, by securing votes 45,627.

According to unofficial results issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was independent candidate Aman Ullah who bagged 43,971 votes. The overall voter turnout was 51.18%.

Our Staff Reporter

