Saturday, February 10, 2024
PML-N forms committee to contact independent candidates

Web Desk
5:25 PM | February 10, 2024
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday established a committee to contact independent candidates.

According to Muslim League-N, a committee comprising Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah and Ayaz Sadiq will contact independent candidates for government formation.

It is pertinent to note that yesterday PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif announced to form the government together in alliance with all the parties.

In his statement, Nawaz Sharif said that they are the majority party in the Center and Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar will talk to Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, Jamat-e-Ulema Islami-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Fazl-ur-Rehman, Mutahidda Qoumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool.

