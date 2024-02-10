PML-N wins PP-80 in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz can­didate Sardar Muhammad Asim shair Makin has won the seat of PP-80 by getting 38,332 votes. According to unofficial results, Muhammad Asim Shair Makin won the contest whereas independent candidate Chudhry If­tikhar Hussain remained second with 35,397 votes. Another independent candidate, Gull Muhammad Shah, remained third. The voter turnout in the constituency remained 50.44 percent. Meanwhile, independent candidate, Hafiz Farhat Abbas has won the election for Punjab Assem­bly constituency PP-157, Lahore-XIII by securing 45,036 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Naseer Ahmad who bagged 27,039 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 40.02%.