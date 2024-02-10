Police arrest PTI NA-52 candidate, 2 accomplices for snatching polling material

RAWALPINDI - Gujar Khan have arrested three accused including an independent candidate allegedly involved in snatching polling material from outside of office of Returning Officer, informed a police spokesman on Friday. Case was registered against the accused — Tariq Aziz Bhatti (a leader of PTI but contesting general elections 2024 as independent candidate), Raza Ali and Arslan on the charge of attacking polling staff and snatching the polling material, he said. According to him, the polling staff of Polling Station Harnal (Gujar Khan) reached oustide the RO Office after discharging election duties when Tariq Aziz Bhatti, an independent candidate of NA-52, along with two of his men intercepted the vehicle of polling staff and snatched laptop and other papers from polling staff. He said that police came into action soon after occurrence of incident and managed to arrest the accused with recovery of stolen stuff from their possession. “Holding elections in a peaceful manner is the top most priority of police and no violation of law would be tolerated,” said City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.