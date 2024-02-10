Police arrest PTI NA-52 candidate, 2 accomplices for snatching polling material

RAWALPINDI - Gujar Khan have arrested three accused including an independent candidate allegedly in­volved in snatching polling material from outside of of­fice of Returning Officer, in­formed a police spokesman on Friday. Case was regis­tered against the accused — Tariq Aziz Bhatti (a leader of PTI but contest­ing general elections 2024 as independent candi­date), Raza Ali and Arslan on the charge of attacking polling staff and snatch­ing the polling material, he said. According to him, the polling staff of Poll­ing Station Harnal (Gujar Khan) reached oustide the RO Office after discharging election duties when Tariq Aziz Bhatti, an indepen­dent candidate of NA-52, along with two of his men intercepted the vehicle of polling staff and snatched laptop and other papers from polling staff. He said that police came into ac­tion soon after occurrence of incident and managed to arrest the accused with re­covery of stolen stuff from their possession. “Hold­ing elections in a peaceful manner is the top most priority of police and no violation of law would be tolerated,” said City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehm­ood Hamdani.