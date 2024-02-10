Polling mostly remained peaceful during election day

LAHORE - Polling for the General Election 2024 concluded overall in a peaceful manner on Thursday at 5 pm after commencing simultaneously across the country at 8 am. The nine-hour polling continued without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution. According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to ex­ercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the na­tional and provincial legislatures. The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies.

The voting took place on 51 seats of the Balo­chistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats of the Sindh Assem­bly. The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of overall 859; however, due to the death of the can­didate, voting was not held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22, and PK 91. It was the 5th consecutive general polls for the transfer of power by one democratic set-up to another since the dawn of the 21st century (2002-2024), reflecting the nation’s solid commitment to democracy, democratic values, and norms. The polls were held overall in a smooth and peaceful man­ner as no major untoward incident was reported throughout the country on election day with active participation of the citizens who came out in droves to exercise their right to vote for electing candidates of their choice. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ensured elaborate arrangements in collabora­tion with security departments and other state insti­tutions to conduct the election in a free, fair, trans­parent, and peaceful manner across the country.