PPP expects rewarding deal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ex­pects a rewarding deal as Paki­stan heads to see another coali­tion government. With more than 50 seats in the National Assembly, the PPP is well-placed to play a key role in the government formation. The PPP is not far behind the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) tally and if some independents join their camp in the days to come, the PPP may become the single largest party in the National Assembly. Even now, the PPP is pressing for the prime min­ister’s slot while the PML-N is likely to offer them the Presi­dent’s position along with the Governor’s post in Punjab. The PPP may also seek Governor’s position in Balochistan where it has performed better in the elections. PPP leaders said the party wanted to see PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as prime minister.

“If someone with one seat can become Chairman of the Senate (Sadiq Sanjrani), we can easily ask for the PM’s slot with more than 50 seats (in the National Assembly),” PPP vet­eran Khurshid Shah said. He said the picture will be clearer once the independents decide their future – to join any party in the government or sit on the opposition benches.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, acknowledging his par­ty’s inability to secure a ma­jority, has extended an olive branch to other political fac­tions, proposing talks for a co­alition government. This ges­ture towards cooperation echoes a sentiment echoed by the PML-N leader during a vic­tory speech in Lahore. In the midst of uncertainty, specu­lation arises over the poten­tial for a Pakistan Tehrik-e-In­saf-led government, with PTI-affiliated candidates lead­ing in parliamentary seats. However, this majority may not translate into effective governance, as independent members face dilemmas re­garding party affiliation. Also, concerns linger over the credi­bility of the electoral outcome, with discrepancies emerg­ing in the declaration of win­ners. The contentious nature of these results underscores broader challenges facing Pa­kistan’s democratic institu­tions. As the nation navigates through this period of transi­tion, the implications extend beyond domestic politics. Pa­kistan’s economic stability hangs in the balance, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package contin­gent on political stability.