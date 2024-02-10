PPP expects rewarding deal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) expects a rewarding deal as Pakistan heads to see another coalition government. With more than 50 seats in the National Assembly, the PPP is well-placed to play a key role in the government formation. The PPP is not far behind the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) tally and if some independents join their camp in the days to come, the PPP may become the single largest party in the National Assembly. Even now, the PPP is pressing for the prime minister’s slot while the PML-N is likely to offer them the President’s position along with the Governor’s post in Punjab. The PPP may also seek Governor’s position in Balochistan where it has performed better in the elections. PPP leaders said the party wanted to see PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as prime minister.
“If someone with one seat can become Chairman of the Senate (Sadiq Sanjrani), we can easily ask for the PM’s slot with more than 50 seats (in the National Assembly),” PPP veteran Khurshid Shah said. He said the picture will be clearer once the independents decide their future – to join any party in the government or sit on the opposition benches.
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, acknowledging his party’s inability to secure a majority, has extended an olive branch to other political factions, proposing talks for a coalition government. This gesture towards cooperation echoes a sentiment echoed by the PML-N leader during a victory speech in Lahore. In the midst of uncertainty, speculation arises over the potential for a Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government, with PTI-affiliated candidates leading in parliamentary seats. However, this majority may not translate into effective governance, as independent members face dilemmas regarding party affiliation. Also, concerns linger over the credibility of the electoral outcome, with discrepancies emerging in the declaration of winners. The contentious nature of these results underscores broader challenges facing Pakistan’s democratic institutions. As the nation navigates through this period of transition, the implications extend beyond domestic politics. Pakistan’s economic stability hangs in the balance, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package contingent on political stability.