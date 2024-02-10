Saturday, February 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP remains graceful in victory and defeat: Sherry

Agencies
February 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman emphasised the party’s commitment to democratic principles during a press conference, here on Friday. She said that while it was within the dem­ocratic right to question certain elec­toral processes, that did not equate to outright rejection of the entire pro­cess. Referring to NA-127 results, she called for scrutiny and transparency in the electoral process. She assured that PPP would patiently await the results before issuing a final statement. Sher­ry praised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for consistently demonstrat­ing grace in both victory and defeat, emphasising PPP’s stance against ad­vocating conflict and instability. The party remains steadfast in its commit­ment to upholding democratic values and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process, she added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024