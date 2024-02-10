PPP remains graceful in victory and defeat: Sherry

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman emphasised the party’s commitment to democratic principles during a press conference, here on Friday. She said that while it was within the dem­ocratic right to question certain elec­toral processes, that did not equate to outright rejection of the entire pro­cess. Referring to NA-127 results, she called for scrutiny and transparency in the electoral process. She assured that PPP would patiently await the results before issuing a final statement. Sher­ry praised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for consistently demonstrat­ing grace in both victory and defeat, emphasising PPP’s stance against ad­vocating conflict and instability. The party remains steadfast in its commit­ment to upholding democratic values and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process, she added.