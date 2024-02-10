PPP writes to ECP, criticises late results

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader yesterday criti­cized late election results. PPP leader Taj Haider voiced deep concern over the delay in announcing election re­sults in Baluchistan, particu­larly in NA 260 where Gen­eral Abdul Qadir Baloch is a candidate. “Despite repeat­ed inquiries made by their candidate, no satisfactory response has been received from election authorities in the province,” he said in a letter sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan. Haider emphasized the sen­sitivity of Baluchistan and highlighted that the delay, which violates the Election Act, was fueling serious ap­prehensions and rumors of result manipulation. In the letter, Haider urged for ur­gent attention to address these genuine concerns.