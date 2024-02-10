PPP writes to ECP, criticises late results

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader yesterday criticized late election results. PPP leader Taj Haider voiced deep concern over the delay in announcing election results in Baluchistan, particularly in NA 260 where General Abdul Qadir Baloch is a candidate. “Despite repeated inquiries made by their candidate, no satisfactory response has been received from election authorities in the province,” he said in a letter sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan. Haider emphasized the sensitivity of Baluchistan and highlighted that the delay, which violates the Election Act, was fueling serious apprehensions and rumors of result manipulation. In the letter, Haider urged for urgent attention to address these genuine concerns.