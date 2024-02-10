Saturday, February 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP writes to ECP, criticises late results

PPP writes to ECP, criticises late results
Staff Reporter
February 10, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader yesterday criti­cized late election results. PPP leader Taj Haider voiced deep concern over the delay in announcing election re­sults in Baluchistan, particu­larly in NA 260 where Gen­eral Abdul Qadir Baloch is a candidate. “Despite repeat­ed inquiries made by their candidate, no satisfactory response has been received from election authorities in the province,” he said in a letter sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan. Haider emphasized the sen­sitivity of Baluchistan and highlighted that the delay, which violates the Election Act, was fueling serious ap­prehensions and rumors of result manipulation. In the letter, Haider urged for ur­gent attention to address these genuine concerns.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1707451330.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024