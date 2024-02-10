PPPP’s Faryal Talpur wins PS-10 election

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Faryal Talpur has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-10 Larkana-I by securing 85,917 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ki­fayatullah of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) who bagged 18,475 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.92%.

PPPP’S SHARJEEL INAM WINSPS-61 ELECTION

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Sharjeel Inam has won the Sindh Assem­bly election from PS-61 Hyderabad-II by securing 63,079 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Saeed Ahmed Talpur of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) who bagged 11,368 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 42.72 percent.

SYED KHURSHID AHMED SHAHWINS NA-201 ELECTION

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarian Candidate Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-201 Sukkur-II by securing 1,20,219 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam candidate Mohammad Saleh Ind­har, who bagged 53,302 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.44 percent.

NASIR HUSSAIN OF PPPP WINS PS-25 SEAT

Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamen­tarians (PPPP) Nasir Hussain Shah Rizvi has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-25 Sukkur-IV constituency by securing 71,792 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Amir Bux of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan who bagged 25,059 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 41.54 per cent in the constituency.