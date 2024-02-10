PTI-backed independents lead with 96 NA seats

ISLAMABAD - Since the election results pouring in at snail pace, the unofficial partial results of National As­sembly show Indepen­dent candidates mostly backed by PTI are lead­ing with 96 seats.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, as per the results updated by the ECP, got 66 seats and Pakistan People’s Party at this position by secured 51 seats in the National Assem­bly. Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) has so far bagged eleven seats, and two seats each by Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Iste­hqam-e-Pakistan (IPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), according to the updated results as yet. Whereas, Balo­chistan Awami Party (BAP) and Jamaat-e-Islami has still not able to secure any seat in the National Assembly. The electoal wathdog claims conducting free, fair and transparent polls in the country. According to the winning candidates, many of new faces will make entry in the parlia­ment along with seasoned politicians. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz won her first-ever National As­sembly seat with 83,855 votes. Former prime min­ister and PML-N presi­dent Shehbaz Sharif, won the NA-123 seat. Nawaz Sharif has clinched a landslide victory in La­hore but challenged re­sults of Mansehra seat. Other winning candidates include PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif, Javed Latif, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi. PTI acting chairman Gohar Ali Khan, and PTI-backed Sardar Latif Khosa, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat, Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub Khan, Zain Qureshi, Zartaj Gul Wazir, and others have also bagged national as­sembly seats. According to the results, Jamaat-i-Is­lami chief Sirajul Haq has lost seat in NA-6, former PTI leader Noor Alam Khan had a major win in NA-28. JUI-F chief Fazl ur Rehman has lost his seat in D I Khan as his oppo­nent Ali Amin Gandapur has won with majority of votes. MQM-P conve­ner Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had an easy win with 103,082 votes in Ka­rachi. PPP maintained its stronghold in Sindh as party leader Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari clinched two major wins. Former pres­ident Asif Ali Zardari has a landslide win in Sha­heed Benazirabad with 146,989 votes and PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who was former speaker of the National Assembly, has won his seat with 112,265 votes.