PTI claims majority to form govts in Centre, Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD - Despite the election results are still being compiled at a snail’s pace, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday levelled widespread allegations of rigging in the polls saying political engineering was underway to snatch its public mandate.
Addressing a press conference here at the party’s Central Secretariat, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan claimed that the party was in a comfortable position to form next governments in the center and in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) if elections were not rigged. He also claimed that election results were being manipulated by returning officers to convert the majority of PTI into minority and a process of election engineering was under way in the center and Punjab.
“PTI would exercise all legal and constitutional rights to frustrate all bids to tamper with the elections results,“ he said, adding that they would approach the election tribunals and higher court to get justice.
The information secretary said that “credit goes to the public for a massive and unprecedented turnout to vote for PTI despite all adversarial circumstances, clearly reflecting their resilience, courage and passion.”
He warned that any effort to change the results, as was being done, would have deadly consequences and the power-wielders must learn to respect people’s choice. He alleged that when the results started pouring in on Thursday night and the trend clearly showed that PTI was taking a clear lead in the center, KP and Punjab, the polls manipulators first slowdown the process of declaration of results and subsequently halted the process altogether to tamper with the same.
Raoof pointed out that though the process of declaring polls results has been going on at a snail‘s pace, PTI candidates were clearly winning with huge margin at several constituencies including Islamabad, at night. However, he added that ironically, their clear victory was converted into defeat Friday morning because political engineering was going on behind the scene. Lashing out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the information secretary said that the role of the electoral watchdog always remained a very questionable, as every time its result-transmission system collapsed suddenly at the eleventh hour to tamper with the polls results and it only restarted after completion of the engineering process. He further stated that PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan would never strike a deal with the powers-that-be until establishing ascendency of democracy and its acceptance in true sense. Responding to a question, he demanded that an empowered commission should be constituted to probe February 8 polls’ fraud in order expose the elements involved in tempering. PTI leader Barrister Gohar also said the PTI is in a position to form government at the Centre and ruled out forging an alliance with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
“We are not in contact with PPP or PML-N,” Gohar said this while talking to a TV channel. He claimed that PTI is winning 150 National Assembly seats and would be able to achieve the required number of seats to form government at the Centre. “We are not intending to form a coalition government with PPP and PML-N, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.
“We will form the government at the Centre and Punjab,” he added.
He said the PTI has a clear lead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will form government there as well. “PTI will remain in Parliament and will play its role.” He said independent candidates belong to PTI and asserted they would not join any party against party directives amid fears of horse trading.
PTI has emerged as a majority group in the National Assembly with 70 confirmed seats sending shock waves to other political forces. The PTI, although not registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan due to the Supreme Court decision, however, started consultations to register their group to secure special seats in the National Assembly. “The biggest challenge for us is to secure the special seats on the basis of our strength in the National Assembly”, PTI’s Shoaib Shaheen told The Nation. “PTI has started consultations for evolving the future strategy to form the government in the centre, Punjab and KP, PTI spokesman Shoaib Shaheen said. The PTI leader said that their party-backed independent candidates are taking lead both in Punjab and KP and the party would form government there without any support from any other group.