PTI claims majority to form govts in Centre, Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD - Despite the election results are still being compiled at a snail’s pace, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday levelled widespread allega­tions of rigging in the polls saying political engineering was underway to snatch its public mandate.

Addressing a press conference here at the party’s Central Secretar­iat, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan claimed that the party was in a comfortable position to form next governments in the center and in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) if elections were not rigged. He also claimed that election results were being manipulated by returning officers to convert the majority of PTI into minority and a process of elec­tion engineering was under way in the center and Punjab.

“PTI would exercise all legal and constitutional rights to frustrate all bids to tamper with the elections re­sults,“ he said, adding that they would approach the election tribunals and higher court to get justice.

The information secretary said that “credit goes to the public for a massive and unprecedented turnout to vote for PTI despite all adversarial circumstances, clearly reflecting their resilience, courage and passion.”

He warned that any effort to change the results, as was being done, would have deadly conse­quences and the power-wield­ers must learn to respect peo­ple’s choice. He alleged that when the results started pouring in on Thursday night and the trend clearly showed that PTI was tak­ing a clear lead in the center, KP and Punjab, the polls manipula­tors first slowdown the process of declaration of results and sub­sequently halted the process alto­gether to tamper with the same.

Raoof pointed out that though the process of declaring polls re­sults has been going on at a snail‘s pace, PTI candidates were clearly winning with huge margin at sev­eral constituencies including Is­lamabad, at night. However, he added that ironically, their clear victory was converted into defeat Friday morning because politi­cal engineering was going on be­hind the scene. Lashing out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the information secretary said that the role of the elector­al watchdog always remained a very questionable, as every time its result-transmission system collapsed suddenly at the elev­enth hour to tamper with the polls results and it only restart­ed after completion of the engi­neering process. He further stat­ed that PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan would never strike a deal with the powers-that-be until establishing ascendency of democracy and its acceptance in true sense. Responding to a ques­tion, he demanded that an em­powered commission should be constituted to probe February 8 polls’ fraud in order expose the elements involved in temper­ing. PTI leader Barrister Gohar also said the PTI is in a position to form government at the Cen­tre and ruled out forging an alli­ance with Pakistan Peoples Par­ty (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“We are not in contact with PPP or PML-N,” Gohar said this while talking to a TV channel. He claimed that PTI is winning 150 National Assembly seats and would be able to achieve the re­quired number of seats to form government at the Centre. “We are not intending to form a coa­lition government with PPP and PML-N, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

“We will form the government at the Centre and Punjab,” he added.

He said the PTI has a clear lead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will form government there as well. “PTI will remain in Parliament and will play its role.” He said in­dependent candidates belong to PTI and asserted they would not join any party against party direc­tives amid fears of horse trading.

PTI has emerged as a majori­ty group in the National Assem­bly with 70 confirmed seats send­ing shock waves to other political forces. The PTI, although not reg­istered with the Election Com­mission of Pakistan due to the Supreme Court decision, howev­er, started consultations to regis­ter their group to secure special seats in the National Assembly. “The biggest challenge for us is to secure the special seats on the ba­sis of our strength in the National Assembly”, PTI’s Shoaib Shaheen told The Nation. “PTI has started consultations for evolving the fu­ture strategy to form the govern­ment in the centre, Punjab and KP, PTI spokesman Shoaib Shaheen said. The PTI leader said that their party-backed independent candi­dates are taking lead both in Pun­jab and KP and the party would form government there without any support from any other group.