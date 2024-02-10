Qalandars gearing up for PSL 9

LAHORE - The Lahore Qalandars, a team synonymous with resilience, talent development, and thrilling cricket, are gearing up for the ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), aiming to extend their remarkable legacy.

Over eight exhilarating seasons, the Qalandars have evolved from underdogs to champions, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide with their dynamic play and commitment to nurturing homegrown talent.

Under the visionary lead­ership of Sameen Rana, the COO and team manager, and Atif Rana, the CEO, the fran­chise has weathered early challenges to emerge as the first team to clinch back-to-back HBL PSL titles. “The ini­tial years tested our resolve, embedding valuable lessons that propelled us to where we stand today,” Sameen Rana reflects on the team’s journey from struggle to success.

Central to Lahore Qalan­dars’ philosophy is their groundbreaking Player De­velopment Program (PDP), a testament to Atif Rana’s passion for unearthing and honing local talent. This ini­tiative has transcended tra­ditional scouting, offering young cricketers unparal­leled opportunities to shine on international stages. “The PDP was Atif’s (Rana) dream. His dedication to fos­tering young talent has been instrumental in our success,” Sameen acknowledges.

The team’s trajectory took a significant turn in 2020 under Sohail Akhtar’s cap­taincy, marking their first final appearance in the CO­VID-impacted season. This milestone underscored the evolutionary nature of crick­et success, setting the stage for their triumphant seasons ahead. The leadership baton passed to Shaheen Shah Afri­di in 2022 catalyzed a trans­formation, with the team se­curing its first HBL PSL title, a feat they repeated in 2023, showcasing their prowess and determination. The con­tributions of key players like Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, and David Wiese have been pivotal to the Qalandars’ as­cendancy.

As the ninth season looms, the absence of lead spinner Rashid Khan poses a challenge. However, the Qalandars’ balanced squad and fresh talent hold prom­ise for another competitive run. “Despite stiff competi­tion, our preparation and balanced squad give us con­fidence in defending our title,” Sameen asserts with optimism.

The Lahore Qalandars’ saga is not just one of tri­umph but of an unwavering commitment to cricketing excellence and talent devel­opment. As they prepare to etch their name in history once more, their journey from trials to triumph con­tinues to inspire and capti­vate the cricketing world.