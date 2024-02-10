Raja Basharat vows to challenge defeat in court

RAWALPINDI - Raja Basharat, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate for National Assembly Constituency NA-55, has vehemently contested his electoral defeat, claiming victory by a significant margin of 50,000 votes. In a video statement shared on Twitter (X), Basharat vowed to fight for his rightful win, asserting that his opponent failed to secure victory from any polling station within NA-55.
Despite presenting Form-45 as evidence, Basharat lamented the Returning Officer’s refusal to acknowledge his victory, instead issuing Form-47 to his adversary. He maintained confidence in his claim, stating that he possesses indisputable proof of his triumph and decried the alleged rigging as
unprecedented.
Expressing concern over the apparent theft of the people’s mandate, Basharat urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to intervene promptly. He warned against the excessive declaration of successful candidates as unsuccessful by returning officers, emphasizing the need to uphold electoral integrity.
In the broader context of post-election developments, independent candidates have emerged as the frontrunners in the National Assembly, surpassing established parties like the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The unexpected victories of independent candidates signal a significant shift in political dynamics.
Responding to queries about result delays, the Election Commission assured prompt dissemination of results, attributing the delay to internet connectivity issues.