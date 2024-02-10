Raja Basharat vows to challenge defeat in court

RAWALPINDI - Raja Basharat, the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate for National As­sembly Constituency NA-55, has vehemently contested his electoral defeat, claim­ing victory by a significant margin of 50,000 votes. In a video statement shared on Twitter (X), Basharat vowed to fight for his rightful win, asserting that his opponent failed to secure victory from any polling station within NA-55.

Despite presenting Form-45 as evidence, Basharat lamented the Re­turning Officer’s refusal to acknowledge his victory, instead issuing Form-47 to his adversary. He main­tained confidence in his claim, stating that he pos­sesses indisputable proof of his triumph and decried the alleged rigging as

unprecedented.

Expressing concern over the apparent theft of the people’s mandate, Basharat urged the Elec­tion Commission of Paki­stan to intervene prompt­ly. He warned against the excessive declaration of successful candidates as unsuccessful by returning officers, emphasizing the need to uphold electoral integrity.

In the broader context of post-election develop­ments, independent candi­dates have emerged as the frontrunners in the Nation­al Assembly, surpassing es­tablished parties like the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The unexpected vic­tories of independent can­didates signal a significant shift in political dynamics.

Responding to queries about result delays, the Election Commission as­sured prompt dissemina­tion of results, attributing the delay to internet con­nectivity issues.