Rehana Dar challenges Khwaja Asif's victory in NA-71

Web Desk
2:44 PM | February 10, 2024
National

Rehana Dar, a PTI-backed independent candidate, has challenged the victory of his opponent Khwaja Asif in NA-71 Sialkot. 

The mother of Usman Dar has filed the petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to challenge the poll result of NA-71.

Rehana Dar has made the returning officer, Election Commission of Pakistan and Khwaja Asif party in the petition.

The petition stated that Khawaja Asif lost the electoral battle in NA-71 as per Form-45 but the RO allegedly declared Asif victorious in Form-47. 

Rehana claimed she was the winner of NA-71 as per Form-45 results. She accused his opponent of rigging. 

The petition requested the court to issue results according to Form-45. The petition also prayed for recounting of votes in NA-71 and halt the announcement of final and official results by the ECP. 

Web Desk

National

