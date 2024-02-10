Robert Badinter, who ended death penalty in France, dead at 95

PARIS - Former French justice minister Robert Badinter, who in 1981 brought an end to capital punishment in France, has died aged 95, his aide Aude Napoli told AFP on Friday. Badinter, who also served as head of France’s highest administrative instance the Constitutional Council, died overnight, she said. Months after taking office under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand, Badinter successfully brought a law before parliament prohibiting capital punishment. Executions had been carried out with the guillotine. “Lawyer, minister of justice and man who abolished the death penalty, Robert Badinter never stopped pleading for enlightenment,” President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He was a person of the century, a man with a republican conscience and a spirit that was French,” he added.