Robert Badinter, who ended death penalty in France, dead at 95

PARIS - For­mer French justice min­ister Robert Badinter, who in 1981 brought an end to capital pun­ishment in France, has died aged 95, his aide Aude Napoli told AFP on Friday. Badinter, who also served as head of France’s highest admin­istrative instance the Constitutional Coun­cil, died overnight, she said. Months after tak­ing office under Social­ist President Francois Mitterrand, Badinter successfully brought a law before parliament prohibiting capital pun­ishment. Executions had been carried out with the guillotine. “Lawyer, minister of justice and man who abolished the death penalty, Robert Badinter never stopped pleading for enlighten­ment,” President Em­manuel Macron wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He was a person of the century, a man with a re­publican conscience and a spirit that was French,” he added.