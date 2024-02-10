Saturday, February 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Robert Badinter, who ended death penalty in France, dead at 95

Agencies
February 10, 2024
International, Newspaper

PARIS  -   For­mer French justice min­ister Robert Badinter, who in 1981 brought an end to capital pun­ishment in France, has died aged 95, his aide Aude Napoli told AFP on Friday. Badinter, who also served as head of France’s highest admin­istrative instance the Constitutional Coun­cil, died overnight, she said. Months after tak­ing office under Social­ist President Francois Mitterrand, Badinter successfully brought a law before parliament prohibiting capital pun­ishment. Executions had been carried out with the guillotine. “Lawyer, minister of justice and man who abolished the death penalty, Robert Badinter never stopped pleading for enlighten­ment,” President Em­manuel Macron wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He was a person of the century, a man with a re­publican conscience and a spirit that was French,” he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1707451330.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024