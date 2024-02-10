Saturday, February 10, 2024
Russia and Kyiv fire 35 drones overnight

Agencies
February 10, 2024
International, Newspaper

MOSCOW  -  Russia and Ukraine fired a total 35 drones at each other over­night, the two countries’ militar­ies said Friday, as both sides wage nightly attempts to strike targets behind the static frontline.

Russia’s military shot down 19 Ukrainian drones over four dif­ferent regions and the Black Sea, the defence ministry said, while Ukraine said it shot down 10 of 16 drones Russia fired.

Russia’s defence ministry said its “air defences had intercepted and destroyed drones in the re­gions of Kursk (2), Bryansk (5), Oryol (4), Krasnodar (2) and over the Black Sea (6).”

The drones in Oryol, some 170 kilometres (105 miles) from the border with Ukraine, were aimed at energy infrastructure, regional governor Andrei Klych­kov wrote on Telegram.

In Krasnodar, rescue services said a fire erupted overnight at an oil refinery in Ilsky, with­out specifying if the blaze was caused by the drone attack.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia fired 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones from bases in the an­nexed Crimean peninsula and the western Kursk region.

“As a result of combat opera­tions, 10 Shaheds were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions,” it said in a statement. In recent months, Ukraine has upped drone attacks against Rus­sian territory, mainly targeting border regions, but also the capi­tal Moscow and the northern city of Saint Petersburg.

It has struck a number of en­ergy facilities in what Kyiv has called “fair” retribution for Mos­cow’s own targeting of power stations across Ukraine.

Ukraine has been under per­sistent aerial bombardment by Russian forces for nearly two years and has appealed to allies in the West to bolster its defen­sive systems. Thousands of peo­ple are estimated to have died in the assaults.

