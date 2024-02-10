Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Following the special direc­tions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Ak­bar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police further strength­ened the security of Islamabad to control any potential unrest promptly, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, section 144 is imposed in Islamabad, empowering the officials to take legal action in response to any unlawful ac­tivities. Adherence to the law is mandatory, and legal pro­ceedings will be initiated in the case of any disturbance. All measures are being taken for the convenience, protection, and security of the citizens. The Islamabad Capital Police expresses gratitude to the citi­zens for their cooperation dur­ing the peaceful conduct of the General Elections 2024.

Moreover, to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens, all resources are being utilized by police. Citizens are requested to dial“Pucar-15” or report via the “ICT-15 App” regarding any suspicious person or activity. He also said that the Islamabad Capital Police has established comprehensive security ar­rangements during the 2024 General Elections. The security duty is well-established, and the situation remains peaceful.

In addition, intense scrutiny is being carried out to counter potential terrorist threats at mosques and election-related offices. Any act of intimidation will be dealt with firmly. The Islamabad Capital Police is de­termined to address any dis­ruptions decisively. Moreover officials are actively engaged in their areas, ensuring effective security measures. Special duty assignments will continue for law enforcement officers until the results of the elections are finalized. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan commended the officers, officials, women, and personnel from various law enforcement agencies for their dedicated service. He stated, “Islamabad’s peaceful polling is a significant success. Citizens are requested to report any suspicious indi­viduals or incidents to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline ‘Pucar-15,’ or at ‘ICT 15’ app.”