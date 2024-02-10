Sindh police praised for exemplary election security measures

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, expressed his appreciation on Friday for the exemplary security measures implemented by the police during the recent general elections. He lauded the commendable execution of the elec­tion code of conduct, highlighting the impressive performance of all personnel in ensuring the se­curity of polling stations and buildings across the province during the general election.

Riffat Mukhtar praised the meticulous imple­mentation of contingency plans across various classifications of polling stations, including high­ly sensitive, sensitive, and normal ones. He com­mended the successful execution of priorities outlined in the Joint Election Contingency Plan, emphasizing the commendable performance of law enforcement agencies and the unwavering cooperation of the police.

The IGP expressed strong confidence in the continued diligence, dedication, and passion of the police in ensuring the foolproof security of upcoming important events.