Sindh struggle

For the inhabitants of those villages, life has taken a haunting turn, marked by an unrelenting siege imposed by law enforcement agencies purportedly targeting dacoits. What was meant to be a measure for safety has spiralled into a stifling ordeal for the innocent residents. For over fifty days, the police and rangers have maintained a persistent presence in the area, deploying heavy-handed tactics that have turned homes into battlegrounds.
The attempt to root out criminal elements has resulted in collective punishment for the entire villages, transforming it into a virtual prison. The daily routine has been shattered by the dawn arrival of soldiers, who stake out the villages throughout the day, using loudspeakers to impose an indefinite curfew, forbidding any movement outside the confines of homes. This prohibition has transformed bustling streets into desolate lanes, breeding an environment of isolation and despair.
Families, locked behind closed doors, grapple with the weight of uncertainty. The prolonged confinement has deprived children of their right to education, adults of their ability to work and earn a living, and the elderly of the freedom to move and access essential services. The fundamental question arises: should innocent civilians pay the price for the failures of law enforcement agencies to address criminal activities? These villagers, predominantly farmers and daily wage earners, are confined to their homes, facing starvation as their means of sustenance have been snatched away.
Their desperation is compounded by the looming threat of retaliation, where dacoits, if provoked, could rain bullets and RPGs on these defenceless homes. The heart-wrenching reality is that the local police force has proven inept, both in the past and present, leaving the villagers stranded in this nightmare with no sign of a solution. Nearly two months have passed with no tangible progress, painting a grim picture of either a lack of strategy or the overwhelming might of the elusive dacoits. The anguish and hopelessness in the village are palpable; this way of life is foreign to these resilient people who have never before known such confinement and fear.
Their daily lives are paralysed, their freedoms stripped away, leaving them voiceless and vulnerable in the face of unchecked aggression. This is not just the village’s plea; it is a cry for justice, a plea for recognition of the basic rights and dignity that every human being deserves. It’s time for authorities to rethink their approach and for the wider community to stand in solidarity with these suffering souls.
HUSSAIN AHMED,
Kandh Kot.