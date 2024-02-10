Sindh struggle

For the inhabitants of those vil­lages, life has taken a haunting turn, marked by an unrelenting siege imposed by law enforce­ment agencies purportedly tar­geting dacoits. What was meant to be a measure for safety has spi­ralled into a stifling ordeal for the innocent residents. For over fifty days, the police and rangers have maintained a persistent pres­ence in the area, deploying heavy-handed tactics that have turned homes into battlegrounds.

The attempt to root out crimi­nal elements has resulted in col­lective punishment for the entire villages, transforming it into a vir­tual prison. The daily routine has been shattered by the dawn arriv­al of soldiers, who stake out the villages throughout the day, us­ing loudspeakers to impose an in­definite curfew, forbidding any movement outside the confines of homes. This prohibition has transformed bustling streets into desolate lanes, breeding an envi­ronment of isolation and despair.

Families, locked behind closed doors, grapple with the weight of uncertainty. The prolonged con­finement has deprived children of their right to education, adults of their ability to work and earn a liv­ing, and the elderly of the freedom to move and access essential ser­vices. The fundamental question arises: should innocent civilians pay the price for the failures of law enforcement agencies to address criminal activities? These villag­ers, predominantly farmers and daily wage earners, are confined to their homes, facing starvation as their means of sustenance have been snatched away.

Their desperation is compound­ed by the looming threat of retali­ation, where dacoits, if provoked, could rain bullets and RPGs on these defenceless homes. The heart-wrenching reality is that the local police force has proven inept, both in the past and pres­ent, leaving the villagers stranded in this nightmare with no sign of a solution. Nearly two months have passed with no tangible prog­ress, painting a grim picture of ei­ther a lack of strategy or the over­whelming might of the elusive dacoits. The anguish and hope­lessness in the village are palpa­ble; this way of life is foreign to these resilient people who have never before known such con­finement and fear.

Their daily lives are paralysed, their freedoms stripped away, leaving them voiceless and vul­nerable in the face of unchecked aggression. This is not just the village’s plea; it is a cry for justice, a plea for recognition of the basic rights and dignity that every hu­man being deserves. It’s time for authorities to rethink their ap­proach and for the wider com­munity to stand in solidarity with these suffering souls.

HUSSAIN AHMED,

Kandh Kot.