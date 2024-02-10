Saturday, February 10, 2024
Spike Lee and Denzel Washington reunite for crime drama remake

February 10, 2024
LOS ANGELES   -   Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are reuniting once again for their fifth film collabo­ration. The two are making their own version of Akira Ku­rosawa’s 1963 crime classic “High and Low.” The two first collaborated in 1990’s “Mo’ Better Blues,” which starred Washington. In 1992, they made the “Malcolm X” biopic, a role in which Washington was nominated for an Oscar. They collaborated on “He Got Game” in 1999. Then in “Inside Man” in 2006, Washington played an NYPD detective who must ne­gotiate a hostage situation with a bank robber played by Clive Owen. Kurosawa’s “High and Low” stars Toshiro Minfune as a wealthy businessman whose chauffeur’s son is kidnapped and is based on Ed McBain’s 1959 novel “King’s Ransom.”

