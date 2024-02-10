Strikes on Gaza’s Rafah as US warns of potential ‘disaster’

STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Israel conducted fresh strikes on southern Gaza’s overcrowded bor­der town of Rafah on Friday, where more than a million displaced Pal­estinians have sought shelter, with key backer the United States warn­ing of a looming “disaster”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has ordered troops to “prepare to operate” in Ra­fah, the last major town in the Gaza Strip Israeli ground troops have yet to enter.

A State Department spokesman said Thursday that the United States did not support an Israeli operation in Rafah, with President Joe Biden later telling reporters he considered Israel’s conduct of its war against Hamas to be “over the top”.

The Israeli military stepped up its air strikes on Rafah Thursday, with wit­nesses reporting more overnight. The territory’s Hamas-run health ministry said early Friday that more than 100 people were killed during the night, including at least eight in Rafah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent meanwhile said three children had died in a strike on Rafah.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said news of the coming push into the city was “alarming”, and warned it “would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare”. State Department dep­uty spokesman Vedant Patel said Washington had “yet to see any evi­dence of serious planning” for a Ra­fah ground operation.

Noting Rafah was also a crucial entry point for humanitarian aid, he added such an assault was “not something we’d support”. “To con­duct such an operation right now with no planning and little thought... would be a disaster,” he said.