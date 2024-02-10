Successful candidates make the state successful: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the candidates who are suc­cessful in the elections should now play their key role to make the state successful. Instead of personalism, patriotism and ideological politics should be pro­moted at all levels. After defeating your rival candi­date, you now have to defeat terrorists, drug dealers and anti-social elements. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that after receiving a fresh mandate from the people, the elected leader­ship should brace up to serve the nation.

The time has come to put an end to inflation and immorality. He said that people have been waiting for big relief for many months. Reject the continuous in­crease in utility bills. The cost of electricity theft can­not be recovered from the common man. He said that in the next few days, the members sitting in the elect­ed house will have to join hands for political and eco­nomic stability in the country.

It is gratifying that the elections were conduct­ed in a peaceful manner. Now the chapter of politics should be closed.