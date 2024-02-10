Saturday, February 10, 2024
Successful candidates should make the state successful: Virk

Staff Reporter
February 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the candidates who are successful in the elections should now play their key role to make the state suc­cessful. Instead of per­sonalism, patriotism and ideological politics should be promoted at all levels. After defeating your rival candidate, you now have to defeat terrorists, drug dealers and anti-social elements. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that after receiving a fresh mandate from the people, the elected leadership should brace up to serve the nation. The time has come to put an end to in­flation and immorality, he said. He said that people have been waiting for big relief for many months.

Staff Reporter

