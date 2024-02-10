Saturday, February 10, 2024
Sukkur DIG praises for his team

APP
February 10, 2024
SUKKUR   -   Deputy In­spector General (DIG) Suk­kur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Friday said maintaining peace and a conducive atmo­sphere for impartial elections was a national obligation for the police department. He lauded the services of officers and ‘jawans’ of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki police, who performed election du­ties to the best of their abili­ties. He said that SSPs, ASPs, DSPs, SHOs including Special Branch personnel and other staff worked day in and day out to ensure transparency. He expressed honor to have the opportunity of command­ing the Sukkur Police which was capable of giving the best results in difficult times. He also thanked his staff for maintaining peace during the general elections 2024.

