Three killed in separate road mishaps

KARACHI - Three including a child were killed in separate road mishaps while bodies of four people were recovered from different localities of the metropolis. According to details, an over speeding vehicle crushed to death 2-year-old Usman s/o Gul Hassan while playing in street outside his residence near Baldian Mumtaz Goth Hotel. A 50-year-old passerby was killed after hit by an over speeding near a private mill at Baldia Lakki Charhai. An over speeding vehicle crushed to death a 60-year-old unidenti­fied person near Rexer Bridge on Lyari Expressway.Body of 51-year-old Muhammad Naeem was found emergency waiting area of Jinnah Hos­pital. Body of a 17-year-old youth identified as Haji Khan s/o Muhammad Bilal who al­legedly died of heart stroke was found from Super High­way. The deceased hailed from Umerkot. A 75-year-old unidentified man was found dead near Quba Masjid, Sohr­ab Goth Adil Shah bus stop. Body of another 55-year-old man was found near Aqsa Mosque Impress Market Sad­dar. The bodies of all people were shifted to different hospitals of concerned areas and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started inves­tigations.