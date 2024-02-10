Three killed in separate road mishaps

KARACHI - Three including a child were killed in separate road mishaps while bodies of four people were recovered from different localities of the metropolis. According to details, an over speeding vehicle crushed to death 2-year-old Usman s/o Gul Hassan while playing in street outside his residence near Baldian Mumtaz Goth Hotel. A 50-year-old passerby was killed after hit by an over speeding near a private mill at Baldia Lakki Charhai. An over speeding vehicle crushed to death a 60-year-old unidentified person near Rexer Bridge on Lyari Expressway.Body of 51-year-old Muhammad Naeem was found emergency waiting area of Jinnah Hospital. Body of a 17-year-old youth identified as Haji Khan s/o Muhammad Bilal who allegedly died of heart stroke was found from Super Highway. The deceased hailed from Umerkot. A 75-year-old unidentified man was found dead near Quba Masjid, Sohrab Goth Adil Shah bus stop. Body of another 55-year-old man was found near Aqsa Mosque Impress Market Saddar. The bodies of all people were shifted to different hospitals of concerned areas and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.