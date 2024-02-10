Turnout in Attock remains 52.17pc

ATTOCK - In Attock district, PML-N has bagged two national and two provincial assembly seats while the remaining three provincial seats have been secured by in­dependent candidates.

Turnout was 52.17 percent. On two national assembly seats there was a tough competition between PMLN and, TLP and an independent female candi­date backed by PTI. The same situation existed for provincial assembly seats. As per the re­sults announced by returning officers, PML-N candidate for­mer Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has bagged NA 49 Attock seat by securing 119727 votes while his opponent Tahir Sadiq backed by PTI bagged 110230 votes.

Similarly, candidate for NA 50 Attock Malik Sohail Khan PML-N bagged 119015 votes and was declared successful while his opponent candidate former MNA Eman Tahir backed by PTI bagged 109189 votes. For five provincial assembly seats two PML-N candidates and three in­dependents have been declared successful by the returning of­ficers. For PP 1 Attock, Qazi Ah­mad Akbar an independent can­didate backed by PTI has been declared successful who bagged 49257 votes while his opponent PML-N candidate former pro­vincial minister Jahangir Khan­zada bagged 36443 votes.

For PP 2 Attock, PTI backed candidate Sardar Muhammad Ali has won the seat by secur­ing 35891 votes while his oppo­nent PML-N candidate bagged 36093 votes. For PP 3 Attock, PTI backed candidate Syed Ejaz Hussain Bukhari has been de­clared successful who bagged 36897 votes while his opponent PML-N candidate Hameed Ak­bar bagged 31857 votes.

For PP4 Attock, Chaudhry Sher Ali PML-N has been de­clared successful who bagged 48593 votes while his opponent TLP candidate bagged 43685 votes. Similarly, for PP 5 Attock Malik Aetbar Khan PML-N can­didate has been declared suc­cessful who bagged 46665 votes while his opponent Jamshed Al­taf bagged 43620 votes. As per the Election Commissioner At­tock Noor ul Khitab, for this gen­eral election in Attock district 1015 polling stations were es­tablished to facilitate 1349040 registered voters.