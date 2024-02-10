Uneducated voters were in trouble as a major party was deprived of symbol: Commonwealth observer

Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) head Dr Goodluck Jonathan says a major party was deprived of its election symbol which created problems for the "illiterate" voters.

He was briefing the journalists in Islamabad after observing the general election of Pakistan held on Feb 8.

“Our representatives observed the General Elections of 2024 and we visited polling stations in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad and Hyderabad,” Dr Goodluck said in his briefing.

He appreciated the performance of the Election Commission and said the polling was held in good environment.

“The people came to polling stations in huge numbers on the election day and many youngsters participated in the electioneering,” he said.

He also condoled the death of security officials in the terror incidents during poll-related activities.

Dr Goodluck added that some irregularities were observed in a few areas but the polling staff worked in a very professional way.

The head of the Commonwealth Observer Group said the Election Management System (EMS) was a good attempt but the system couldn’t perform well on the polling day. He added that other irregularities would be shared in the detailed report.

He also congratulated the country for holding elections and hoped that the whole exercise would be concluded smoothly.

Dr Goodluck requested the people to have patience and wait for the final results.