US, UK vow to work with new Pak govt

ISLAMABAD - The United States and the United Kingdom yesterday vowed to work with the new Pakistani government after the February 8 elections result­ed in a split mandate.

US States Department spokesper­son Matthew Miller said millions of Pakistanis made their voices heard by voting in Pakistan’s elections on February 8, with record numbers of Pakistani women, members of reli­gious and ethnic minority groups, and youth registered. “We commend Pakistani poll workers, civ­il society, journalists and election observers for their work to protect and uphold Pakistan’s democratic and electoral institutions. We now look forward to timely, complete results that reflect the will of the Pakistani peo­ple,” he said.

Miller added: “We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue re­strictions on freedoms of ex­pression, association, and peaceful assembly. We con­demn electoral violence, re­strictions on the exercise of human rights and funda­mental freedoms, including attacks on media workers, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecom­munication services, and are concerned about allegations of interference in the elec­toral process. Claims of in­terference or fraud should be fully investigated.”

The spokesperson said the US was prepared to work with the next Pakistani gov­ernment, regardless of po­litical party, to advance our shared interests.

“We look forward to bol­stering our partnership by supporting Pakistan’s econ­omy through trade and in­vestment. We will con­tinue to support Pakistan strengthening its demo­cratic institutions, engage through the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework, broaden people-to-people ties, and promote human rights including freedom of expression. We are also committed to strengthen­ing our security cooperation and creating an environ­ment of safety and securi­ty that affords the Pakistani people the peace, democ­racy, and progress they de­serve,” he said.

Separately, UK’s Foreign Secretary Lord David Cam­eron said the UK and Pa­kistan enjoy a close and long-standing relationship, underpinned by strong links between the people.

“Following yesterday’s elections, we commend all those who voted. We recog­nise, however, serious con­cerns raised about the fair­ness and lack of inclusivity of the elections. We regret that not all parties were for­mally permitted to contest the elections and that le­gal processes were used to prevent some political lead­ers from participation, and to prevent the use of recog­nisable party symbols. We also note the restrictions imposed on internet access on polling day, significant delays to the reporting of results and claims of irreg­ularities in the counting pro­cess,” he said in a message.

He said the UK urges au­thorities in Pakistan to up­hold fundamental human rights including free access to information, and the rule of law. This includes the right to a fair trial, through adherence to due process and an independent and transparent judicial system, free from interference.

“The election of a civilian government with the man­date to deliver crucial re­forms is essential for Paki­stan to flourish. The new government must be ac­countable to the people it serves, and work to repre­sent the interests of all Pa­kistan’s citizens and com­munities with equity and justice. We look forward to working with Pakistan’s next government to achieve this, and across the range of our shared interests,” Lord Cameron said.