Usher proud to be first independent artist to headline Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES - When Usher appeared as a spe­cial guest with the Black Eyed Peas as they headlined the half­time show at Super Bowl XLV in 2011, he began to manifest becoming the headliner himself.

During Thursday’s Apple press conference with this year’s Super Bowl performers, Usher recalled “how amazing it felt to be in front of that many people and feel the energy.”

“So much so that it made me really passionate about eventu­ally getting this moment that I’m getting ready to have.” he said. “But it was really fueled by being able to be just in that mo­ment with the Black Eyed Peas.”

Now Usher will take to the stage to bring his dream to frui­tion on Sunday. The triple threat just completed a successful residency in Las Vegas, which is where this year’s Super Bowl will be played. He is also releas­ing a new album. Not too shabby for a singer who is now indepen­dent and doing it his own way.

“This is only the beginning be­cause I launched this album as an independent artist,” he said. “I will be, up until this date, the only independent artist who’s ever performed the Super Bowl halftime show. So this is a begin­ning. This is a new beginning for me.” Apple and the NFL have been touting this year’s performance as “30 years in the making,” given that the 45-year-old star began in the industry as a teen.

“It’s been a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 min­utes,” Usher said of his planned set. Being in Las Vegas has helped to inspire him, he said.

“You know, sometimes affirma­tions and words of confirmation isn’t enough. You have to like, put in the work,” Usher said. “But it’s great that Jay-Z (who is producing the halftime show) and the Super Bowl would have me be able to be there to entertain the world.” “Las Vegas has been amazing for me. Having 100 sold out shows in a residency, and to have the next one be the crescendo, which is a Super Bowl,” he added.