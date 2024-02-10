Voters exercised their right without any hindrance in elections: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said the voters in the currently held general elections exercised their constitutional right without any hindrance.

PM Kakar said despite security challenges, the people voted for their favourite candidates. He said the results showed that it was, by and large, a free and fair exercise.He expressed these words during an interview to TRT World on Saturday.

Responding to a question about the suspension of the mobile services, he said that to face the security challenge, they had to block the communication channels; otherwise, they did not have any political motive whatsoever. He clarified it was only mobile services that were suspended while the internet service was available.

The caretaker prime minister also expressed his best wishes for the next government and prayed for the political and economic stability of the people of Pakistan. He said that he anticipated a coalition government, but it is up to the political parties to negotiate.