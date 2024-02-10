Saturday, February 10, 2024
Water level in Mangla Dam reduced

Our Staff Reporter
February 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  As a result of intermittent snowfall on the upper Hi­malayan region, the AJK-based country’s second largest reservoir Mangla Dam located in the Mirpur district, gradually drying as low rain was witnessed in this part of the region. The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1147.65 feet on Friday, against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and the live storage capacity of 1.686 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here. The water level in the dam is gradually reducing due to less rain in the region, the sources added. Mangla dam, the largest reservoir in terms of water storage capacity in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet on August 17, official sources said.

