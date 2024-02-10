Winning candidates of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Muhammad Ilyas has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-95, Chiniot-II by securing 36,717 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Shaukat Ali, who bagged 29,588 votes.
SONIA WINS PP-124 ELECTION
Independent candidate, Sonia has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-124, Toba Tek Singh-VI by securing 62,062 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Syed Qutab Ali Shah, who bagged 55,930 votes.
Independent candidate Amir Inayat wins PP-93 election Independent candidate Muhammad Amir Inayat Shahani has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-93, Bhakkar-V by securing 50,425 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Muhammad Ziaullah Khan, who bagged 45,580 votes.
Amin Ullah Khan wins PP-86 election Independent candidate, Amin Ullah Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-86, Mianwali-II by securing 85,318 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Adil Abdullah Khan, who bagged 19,794 votes. The voters’ turn- out remained 55.97%.
PML-N’S SARDAR GHULAM ABBAS WINS PP-22 ELECTION
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Sardar Ghulam Abbas has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-22, Chakwal-cum-Talagang by securing 61,714 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Nisar Ahmad, who bagged 54,077 votes.
Muhammad Awais wins PP-140 election Independent candidate, Muhammad Awais has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-140, Sheikhupura-V by securing 51,372 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Mian Abdul Rauf, who bagged 44,872 votes. The voters’ turnout remained 53.12%.
RANA TANVEER HUSSAIN WINS PP-139 ELECTION
Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Rana Tanveer Hussain has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-139, Sheikhupura-IV by securing 35,659 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Ijaz Hussain who bagged 33,685 votes. The voters’ turnout remained 49.94%.
PML-N’S MUHAMMAD ASHRAF WINS PP-138 ELECTION
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Muhammad Ashraf Rasool has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-138, Sheikhupura-III by securing 38,604 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Abuzar Chadhar who bagged 33,073 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.79%. Muhammad Waheed wins PP-152 election Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Malik Muhammad Waheed has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-152, Lahore-VIII by securing 34,664 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Noman Majeed who bagged 29,676 votes. The voters’ turnout remained 39.59%.
MANSOOR AZAM WINS PP-72 ELECTION
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Mansoor Azam has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-72, Sargodha-II by securing 50,408 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Chaudhary Sohail Akhtar who bagged 41,363 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 50.65%.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE TASHAKUL ABBAS WINS PP-70 ELECTION
Independent candidate Tashakul Abbas Warraich has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-70, Gujranwala-XII by securing 37,709 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Aman Ullah Warraich who bagged 28,874 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.37%.
PML-N’S SOHAIB MALIK WINS PP-71 ELECTION
Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate, Sohaib Ahmad Malik has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-71, Sargodha-I by securing 55,050 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Naeem Haider who bagged 49,076 votes. The voters’ turnout remained 53.87%.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE WINS PP-75, SARGODHA
Independent candidate Ali Asif Bagha won the election for Provincial Assembly constituency PP-75 Sargodha-III by securing 56,570 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Abdul Razzaq Dhilon, who bagged 42,922 votes. The overall voter turnout remained 43.61% in the constituency.