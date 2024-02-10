Winning candidates of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Muhammad Ilyas has won the election for Punjab As­sembly constituency PP-95, Chiniot-II by securing 36,717 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Shaukat Ali, who bagged 29,588 votes.

SONIA WINS PP-124 ELECTION

Independent candidate, Sonia has won the election for Punjab Assem­bly constituency PP-124, Toba Tek Singh-VI by securing 62,062 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Syed Qutab Ali Shah, who bagged 55,930 votes.

THE VOTERS’ TURNOUT REMAINED 59.27%.

Independent candidate Amir In­ayat wins PP-93 election Indepen­dent candidate Muhammad Amir Inayat Shahani has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-93, Bhakkar-V by securing 50,425 votes. According to the unofficial re­sult issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Muhammad Ziaullah Khan, who bagged 45,580 votes.

OVERALL VOTERS’ TURN-OUT REMAINED 67.61%.

Amin Ullah Khan wins PP-86 elec­tion Independent candidate, Amin Ullah Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-86, Mianwali-II by securing 85,318 votes. According to the unofficial re­sult issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Adil Abdullah Khan, who bagged 19,794 votes. The voters’ turn- out remained 55.97%.

PML-N’S SARDAR GHULAM ABBAS WINS PP-22 ELECTION

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Sardar Ghulam Abbas has won the election for Pun­jab Assembly constituency PP-22, Chakwal-cum-Talagang by securing 61,714 votes. According to the unof­ficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was In­dependent candidate, Nisar Ahmad, who bagged 54,077 votes.

OVERALL VOTERS’ TURN-OUT REMAINED 58.50%.

Muhammad Awais wins PP-140 election Independent candidate, Mu­hammad Awais has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-140, Sheikhupura-V by securing 51,372 votes. According to the unoffi­cial result issued by the Returning Of­ficer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Mian Abdul Rauf, who bagged 44,872 votes. The voters’ turnout remained 53.12%.

RANA TANVEER HUSSAIN WINS PP-139 ELECTION

Pakistan Muslim League (N) candi­date, Rana Tanveer Hussain has won the election for Punjab Assembly con­stituency PP-139, Sheikhupura-IV by securing 35,659 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Ijaz Hus­sain who bagged 33,685 votes. The voters’ turnout remained 49.94%.

PML-N’S MUHAMMAD ASHRAF WINS PP-138 ELECTION

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Muhammad Ashraf Rasool has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-138, Sheikhupura-III by securing 38,604 votes. According to the unof­ficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was inde­pendent candidate, Abuzar Chadhar who bagged 33,073 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.79%. Muhammad Waheed wins PP-152 election Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Malik Mu­hammad Waheed has won the elec­tion for Punjab Assembly constitu­ency PP-152, Lahore-VIII by securing 34,664 votes. According to the unof­ficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was inde­pendent candidate, Noman Majeed who bagged 29,676 votes. The vot­ers’ turnout remained 39.59%.

MANSOOR AZAM WINS PP-72 ELECTION

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Mansoor Azam has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-72, Sargodha-II by securing 50,408 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Chaud­hary Sohail Akhtar who bagged 41,363 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 50.65%.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE TASHAKUL ABBAS WINS PP-70 ELECTION

Independent candidate Tashakul Abbas Warraich has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-70, Gujranwala-XII by securing 37,709 votes. According to the unof­ficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Paki­stan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Aman Ullah Warraich who bagged 28,874 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.37%.

PML-N’S SOHAIB MALIK WINS PP-71 ELECTION

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate, Sohaib Ahmad Malik has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-71, Sargodha-I by se­curing 55,050 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Return­ing Officer/ECP, his runner-up was In­dependent candidate, Naeem Haider who bagged 49,076 votes. The voters’ turnout remained 53.87%.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE WINS PP-75, SARGODHA

Independent candidate Ali Asif Bagha won the election for Provincial Assembly constituency PP-75 Sar­godha-III by securing 56,570 votes. According to the unofficial result is­sued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Abdul Raz­zaq Dhilon, who bagged 42,922 votes. The overall voter turnout remained 43.61% in the constituency.