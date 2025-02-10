Monday, February 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

1,200 held over Kite Flying Prohibition Act violations

1,200 held over Kite Flying Prohibition Act violations
NEWS WIRE
February 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  As many as 1,200 accused have been arrested and 1,142 cases registered over violation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act across Punjab, this year so far. Furthermore, the spokesperson revealed that over 75,700 kites, more than 2,600 string wheels, and charge sheets for over 840 cases have been submitted. In Lahore alone, 350 accused were arrested, 351 cases were registered, and more than 17,700 kites and 552 string wheels were recovered. Last year, a total of 12,525 accused were arrested and 11,866 cases were registered across Punjab, including Lahore.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025