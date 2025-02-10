2 persons killed, 3 injured in clash over wheat cultivation

Gujar khan - Two brothers were shot dead, and their father and two cousins were critically injured in an alleged clash over the cultivation of wheat crops on land near Jhelum River on Saturday morning. The incident occurred in Notla Rajgan village, within the jurisdiction of the Gujar Khan police station.

According to details, Muhammad Tanvir died on the spot, while his father, Raja Nazeer, his brother Sudheer, and two cousins sustained severe bullet injuries. Sudheer later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Rawalpindi’s DHQ Hospital on Sunday.

A murder case was registered by Gujar Khan police on Saturday night against four suspects: Zaheer, Zahid, Faizan, and Ehtisham. The FIR filed by Muhammad Rizwan, the nephew of Raja Nazeer, stated that the dispute arose over the cultivation of wheat crops along the river.

Local sources revealed that the land in question is not owned by either party but is cultivated by villagers during winter when the water levels in the Jhelum River and Mangla Dam recede. Police have yet to arrest the suspects, who fled after the alleged cold-blooded attack. Notla village is located 40 kilometers west of the Gujar Khan police station. The incident highlights the need for additional police stations in the area to address the rising crime rate.

Constables face disciplinary action

In Jhelum district, two police constables have been fired, and several others have faced disciplinary action for failing to perform their duties properly. District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu announced these penalties during an ardal room session.

The punishments included the dismissal of two constables, the forfeiture of up to two years of service for some officials, salary deductions for two officers, warnings issued to four officials, and a show-cause notice served to one officer.

The dismissed constables are Kamran Akbar, who was involved in a scuffle case, and Sameer, who had been absent from duty for several months. Meanwhile, upto 2 year services of a sub-inspector, a head constable, and a constable were forfeited for misplacing a forensic report related to a case.

DPO Tariq Sindhu told The Nation that the Punjab Police is enforcing a strict accountability policy, and severe action will be taken against any negligence or violation of official responsibilities.