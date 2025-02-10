KARACHI - As many as 92 people lost their lives in Karachi road accidents in 2025 so far, citing rescue authorities report. According to the statistics released by the rescue authorities 92 people lost their lives in traffic accidents that occurred between January 1 and February 8. The fatalities include 11 women, 2 young girls, and 9 children. Additionally, over 900 people were injured, including more than 100 women. With the start of the new year, Karachi has witnessed a steep rise in the number of road accidents. In 2024, nearly 9,000 traffic accidents were reported in Karachi in 2024. According to Rescue services, as many as 771 citizens lost their lives, while 8,174 others were injured in nearly 9,000 road accidents in Karachi. In January, Karachi reported the deaths of 94 individuals and injuries to 734 in road accidents, in February, 57 deaths and 720 injuries, March, 49 deaths and 521 injuries and April registered 64 deaths and 490 injuries in Karachi. Furthermore, in May, the port city registered 48 deaths and 464 injuries, while in June the number of deaths was 73 and 649 people were injured. July also registered 35 Karachiites deaths, while 627 others were injured. In August, 45 deaths and 521 injuries, in September, 70 deaths and 781 injuries and in October 2024, 66 deaths and 980 injuries were reported as per report of the rescue services. The port city witnessed 90 deaths in November and injuries to 989 people, while in December-to-date, 80 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Karachi and 700 have been injured.