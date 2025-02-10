Ahmed Baig defends 14th Rashid D Habib Golf title

LAHORE - Ahmed Baig (PAF) successfully defended his title, delivering a stellar performance to claim the Professional Champion title at the 14th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professionals Golf Tournament, organized by Bank AL Habib, concluded in spectacular fashion at the Karachi Golf Club.

Ahmed Baig, with an impressive 273 (-15), earned a prize of Rs 937,676. Muhammad Zubair (KGC) secured the runner-up spot, finishing just two strokes behind at 275 (-13) and taking home Rs 602,787.The prestigious event, held from February 6 to 9, attracted the nation’s top senior, junior, and professional golfers, competing for substantial prize money in various divisions. In the Senior Professionals category, Muhammad Tariq (ICGC) emerged victorious with a total score of 140 (-4) over two rounds, closely followed by Aurangzeb Khan (KGC) at 141 (-3).The Junior Professionals division saw a thrilling contest, with Syed Ali Noshairwan Naqvi (LGG) securing the title with a 151 (+7) finish, narrowly edging out Rehan Babar (LGG), who scored 152 (+8).

The PRO-AM event, featuring 27 professional golfers, was fiercely contested, with Muhammad Zubair’s team emerging victorious and claiming the top prize of Rs 50,000. Minhaj Maqsood’s team finished as runners-up, while Shahid Javed Khan’s team secured third place.In the Karachi Golf Club (KGC) categories, Kamran Zahoor won in caddies, Saleem Inayat triumphed in senior professionals, while Abdullah clinched the KGC professionals’ title. The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) top-five ranking professionals received an appearance fee of Rs 200,000 each, awarded to Muhammad Shabbir (Islamabad Golf Club), Muhammad Alam (Garrison), Muhammad Munir (Rawalpindi), Minhaj Masqood (Rawalpindi), and Muhammad Zubair (Karachi). In addition, senior professionals Muhammad Akram, Nisar Hussain, and Muhammad Tariq were each granted Rs 75,000, while junior professionals Rehan Babar, Muhammad Sahil, and Shahbaz Ali shared a total of Rs 150,000.

The tournament saw two incredible hole-in-one moments. Amjad Yousuf (Rawalpindi) aced Blue Hole #4, winning a Toyota Altis, while Tallat Ijaz secured the second hole-in-one, receiving a golf kit as a prize.

Governor of State Bank of Pakistan Mr. Jamil Ahmed graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest. He commended Bank AL Habib for organizing the Rashid D Habib Memorial Tournament, calling it a cornerstone of Pakistan’s golf calendar. He also praised the event for upholding the legacy of the late Rashid D Habib and presented awards and mementos to the winners.