Ali Zafar urges CJP to postpone commission’s Feb 10 meeting

ISLAMABAD - Another member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Senator has urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi to postpone commission’s meeting to be held on Monday (today) until the matter of seniority of judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is decided in accordance with law.

In his letter written on Sunday, the Senator was of the view that it was deeply concerning that serious objections in writing had been raised by five sitting judges of the IHC and four judges of the Supreme Court over the matter. “It is also gravely concerning that these objections have exposed the transferred judges to unjust criticism pertaining to their impartiality and integrity,” he added.

Therefore, he said that this is to request for postponing the meeting of the JCP scheduled to be held on 10th February 2025.

It stated that comity amongst judges is of the utmost importance. Since this transfer, and the controversy of seniority of judges of IHC resulting from the transfer, has given rise to objections from most of the sitting IHC judges as well as the four judges of the Supreme Court, as such this action of transfer, if it results in change of seniority of judges, may have a further serious deteriorating impact on the comity of judges in Pakistan.

The letter added, “It is not difficult to perceive of a reality where the Islamabad High Court will not now fall victim to deep and manifesting resentment between the judges. The letter by the sitting judges of Islamabad High Court confirms this apprehension. This too is likely to have an arresting effect on the functioning of the court and the administration of justice.”

Barrister mentioned that the seniority of the judges of the High Courts is particularly important because of its relevancy to their appointment as Chief Justice. Prior to the fresh roster, there were three senior most existing judges of the IHC who were eligible for appointment as Chief Justice as well as the judge of Supreme Court.

“After the new roster of seniority has been issued, one of the transferred judges has now become eligible for appointment as Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court and judge of the Supreme Court. The government may therefore be able to appoint the transferred judge as the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court or judge of the Supreme Court, to the exclusion of the existing eligible judges of the Islamabad High Court,” said the Senator.

He maintained that it is also necessary to ensure that the legitimate expectancy of the judges of the High Courts to be treated fairly and in accordance with the Constitution and law is not violated. It was held by the Supreme Court in the Al-Jehad case that senior most judge of the High Courts has a legitimate expectancy to be appointed as Chief Justice. Recently, the Commission enacted rules stating that the Chief Justice of a High Court shall be selected from the three most senior judges. Therefore, the senior most judges of a High Court have legitimate expectancy to be considered for appointment as Chief Justice upon their attaining the requisite seniority.

He continued, “The public perception of these transfers, particularly after the aforementioned letters, is that judges have been transferred to the Islamabad High Court to disrupt the ranking of seniority therein in order to avoid the appointment of a Chief Justice from amongst the existing three most senior judges.

In fact, two out of the five judges who were to be considered for appointment to Chief Justice upon a vacancy being created in the court have also perceived the move in a similar manner.”

The Senator pointed out that the effect of this transfer and the assignment of seniority done subsequent thereto has removed one sitting judge of the Islamabad High Court from the list of three most senior judges. It is quite evident that this transfer and the issuance of the roster of seniority violates the legitimate expectancy of not only the aforementioned judge but also the other judges of the Islamabad High Court to be treated fairly and in accordance with the law Justice must not only be done, but also seen to be done.

“The recent issuance of the new seniority roster of judges of Islamabad High Court, along with the potential appointment of a new Chief justice, has led to speculation regarding its timing and implications. There is a perception among the general public and many in the legal community that these developments may be linked to high profile appeals filed by Imran Khan and Mrs Imran Khan against their illegal convictions based on political victimization, which are currently before the Islamabad High Court. In order to ward off such perceptions and uphold public trust, it is important for the JCP to act with heightened care, caution and transparency,” said Zafar.

He said that the meeting of the JCP for the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court to be held on the 10th February 2025 has a direct nexus with the issue at hand. The reason is that the JCP meeting will lead to appointment of judges to Supreme Court and the question that will arise is who shall be eligible for appointment as Supreme Court judges - the existing senior most judges of the Islamabad High Court prior to the new roster or the senior most judges of the Islamabad High Court as per the new roster? Moreover, if the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court is appointed as judge of Supreme Court, the post of Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court would become vacant.

He also said that the JCP would then have to appoint a new Chief Justice of the IHC. The question of who is eligible for such appointment as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court according to seniority will then become also very relevant. These questions must be answered before decisive steps are taken. I therefore strongly urge that the meeting of JCP to be held on Monday 10th February 2025 be postponed until the matter of seniority of judges of Islamabad High Court is decided and resolved.

The Senator further said that alternatively, if the Commission must proceed with meeting, the Commission must resolve not to consider any of the judges transferred to the Islamabad High Court eligible for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court or judge of the Supreme Court.