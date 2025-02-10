Beggars-free Peshawar drive shows encouraging results

Peshawar - The “Beggar Free Peshawar” initiative, launched under the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and led by Minister for Social Welfare & Special Education, Qasim Ali Khan, is showing encouraging results with dozens of beggars rescued and rehabilitated.

The initiative, supervised by Rafique Mohmand, Director of the Social Welfare Department, aims to curb begging in Peshawar by identifying, rescuing, and rehabilitating individuals engaged in street begging, particularly vulnerable groups such as juveniles and women.

Official sources on Sunday said that a significant portion of the rescued individuals were juveniles, with 20 males and 13 females. The presence of a high number of minors engaged in begging highlights concerns related to child exploitation and forced begging networks.

Special arrangements are being made for their rehabilitation, including reintegration into families or placement in government-run shelters.