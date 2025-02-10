Black Caps get green chit for Tri-Series final

A stunning unbeaten 133-run knock by guided to a commanding six-wicket victory over in the second match of the Tri-Nation ODI series at the newly-upgraded on Monday. The win secured New Zealand’s place in the final, leaving Pakistan and to battle for the remaining spot in the third match in Karachi.

Despite a comparatively lower turnout than the opening Pakistan-New Zealand fixture, fans in Lahore witnessed a masterclass from Williamson and , as they effortlessly chased down South Africa’s 305-run target with eight balls to spare.

Chasing 305, New Zealand’s innings got off to a steady start, with Will Young and building a 50-run opening partnership before Eathan Bosch dismissed Young for 19 in the 10th over. However, that was the only early success for , as Conway and Williamson seized control with a masterful 187-run stand for the second wicket.

Conway, making his return to the side after missing the tournament opener, fell agonizingly short of a century, scoring 97 off 107 balls with nine boundaries and a six. He was eventually dismissed by Junior Dala, caught at mid-wicket by Senuran Muthusamy.

Williamson, however, remained unshaken, playing a captain’s knock that defined New Zealand’s chase. His 133-run innings off just 113 balls, laced with 13 fours and two sixes, highlighted his ability to pace an innings perfectly in a run chase. His calm presence ensured that even after Daryl Mitchell (10) and Tom Latham (0) fell in quick succession, the Black Caps remained in control.

With 54 runs needed off the last 10 overs, Glenn Phillips joined Williamson and provided the finishing touch, scoring a quick 28 off 32 balls*, including a crucial six to ease the pressure. The duo guided home in 48.4 overs, sealing their place in the final.

Despite defending a competitive total, South Africa’s bowling lacked the cutting edge required to trouble New Zealand’s strong batting lineup. Senuran Muthusamy (2-50) was the most successful bowler, dismissing Mitchell and Latham in consecutive deliveries, but by then, the match was already tilting in New Zealand’s favor. Eathan Bosch (1-33) and Junior Dala (1-47) provided support, but the Proteas' attack lacked consistency and failed to capitalize on breakthroughs.

Earlier in the match, South African debutant Matthew Breetzke stole the show, scoring a record-breaking 150 in his maiden ODI innings. His exceptional knock helped the Proteas post a competitive 304-6 in 50 overs. Breetzke’s innings set a new record for the highest individual score by a debutant in ODI history, but his efforts ultimately went in vain, as New Zealand’s batting proved too strong.

With now through to the final, the focus shifts to the third match between Pakistan and in Karachi. The winner will earn the right to challenge in the title decider, setting up a high-stakes encounter. For , a strong comeback is needed, both in terms of bowling execution and middle-order batting, if they are to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan should get benefit from home advantage and try their put their best efforts to win the third match and also a place in the final.