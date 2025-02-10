Breetzke’s record-breaking debut century propels South Africa to 304 against New Zealand

South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke made a dream debut in One Day Internationals, smashing a magnificent 150 to set a challenging 305-run target in the second match of the Tri-Nation ODI series at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Breetzke’s exceptional knock not only anchored South Africa’s innings but also etched his name in the record books, as his 150 became the highest individual score ever by a debutant in ODIs. The Proteas, fielding a squad with four debutants due to the absence of their premier players engaged in a T20 league back home, finished their innings at 304-6 after being asked to bat first.

New Zealand’s bowlers made an early impact when Will O’Rourke removed South African captain Temba Bavuma for 20 in the seventh over. However, Breetzke and Jason Smith steadied the innings with a crucial 93-run stand for the second wicket before Smith was run out for 41, which included two sixes and a four. The Kiwis struck again when off-spinner Michael Bracewell dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne for just one, leaving momentarily unsettled.

The momentum shifted dramatically when Breetzke and Wiaan Mulder forged a commanding 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket. The debutant dazzled with his stroke play, hammering five sixes and 11 fours in his 150-run knock before finally departing. Mulder provided excellent support, scoring a solid 64 off 60 balls, featuring five fours and a six.

For , Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke were the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets each, while Bracewell chipped in with one. Meanwhile, the Black Caps made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Devon Conway in place of Rachin Ravindra, who suffered a head injury during the tournament opener against Pakistan. With a formidable target of 305 to chase, faces a challenging task against South Africa’s bowling attack in this crucial encounter.

SCORES IN BRIEF

304-6 (Breetzke 150, Mulder 64, Smith 41; Henry 2-59, O'Rourke 2-72) vs .