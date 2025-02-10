Monday, February 10, 2025
British junior minister sacked by PM Starmer over WhatsApp messages

February 10, 2025
LONDON  -  Andrew Gwynne, a junior health minister, has been sacked by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and suspended from the Labour Party after sending offensive WhatsApp messages about constituents and fellow MPs, which he described as “badly misjudged.” Andrew Gwynne, who was a health minister, apologised on social media platform X following a report by the Mail on Sunday that he had sent WhatsApp messages insulting constituents and other members of parliament. “I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offence I’ve caused,” he said. “I entirely understand the decisions the PM (prime minister) and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can.” A government spokesperson said Starmer was determined to uphold high standards of conduct in public office. “He will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has in this case,” the spokesperson said. Labour won a large majority in an election last July but opinion polls show its popularity has fallen since then, with the party struggling after early missteps over donations and to boost economic growth. Tulip Siddiq resigned as minister responsible for financial services and fighting corruption last month after questions over her financial ties to Sheikh Hasina, ousted last year as prime minister of Bangladesh. Siddiq denies wrongdoing.

