Champions Trophy tougher than World Cup, Tri-Series key for young Proteas: Bavuma

LAHORE - South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has emphasized the demanding nature of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, saying that its format makes it more challenging than the ODI World Cup due to the limited number of league matches before the knockouts.

Set to be played in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19, the Champions Trophy 2025 will see each team playing only three group-stage matches, in stark contrast to the nine-match league phase of the ODI World Cup. “In the World Cup, teams have time to assess, regroup, and build momentum,” Bavuma said during a press conference at the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium ahead of South Africa’s Tri-Nation Series opener against New Zealand today (Monday).

“But in the Champions Trophy, there’s no room for missteps—you either deliver from the start or risk elimination.” Despite the challenges, Bavuma remained optimistic about his team’s ambitions in the tournament.”We have our sights set on going one step further this time. It’s a high-pressure competition, but we’re ready for the challenge,” he added.

The South Africa skipper expressed confidence in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, believing the experienced spin duo will play a pivotal role for South Africa. “Maharaj and Shamsi will be crucial for us, especially as we are currently short on spin options for the tri-series,” he said.

Bavuma also lamented the absence of Anrich Nortje, who was ruled out of the tournament, but remained optimistic about the team’s fast-bowling resources. “It’s unfortunate to lose a bowler of Nortje’s caliber, but we have quality options like Corbin Bosch. We possess pacers who can generate high speed with the new ball and extract movement, which will be key in these conditions,” he added.

The Proteas captain has emphasized that the ongoing tri-nation ODI series against Pakistan and New Zealand is more than just a preparatory tournament – it is a vital platform for young players to prove their mettle ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. “This is a great chance for a few guys who have excelled in domestic cricket and T20 leagues to step up and demonstrate the value they bring to the team. It also helps us adjust to playing in Pakistan, which will be crucial for the Champions Trophy.”

With the tri-series opener between Pakistan and New Zealand dominated by spin, Bavuma admitted that South Africa’s limited slow-bowling options could pose a challenge. “We will see on Monday whether it’s a problem. We have [Tabraiz] Shamsi and Senuran Muthusamy, and if we can play both, it strengthens our spin attack. But we didn’t have the luxury of picking from our entire talent pool back home.”

TEAMS SOUTH AFRICA (PROBABLES):

Temba Bavuma (capt), Jason Smith, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Mihali Mpongwana, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ethan Bosch, Lungi Ngidi. NEW ZEALAND (PROBABLES): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke.