Monday, February 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

City experiences partly cloudy weather

NEWS WIRE
February 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore city experienced partly cloudy weather on Sunday, and the meteorological office predicted similar conditions for the next 24 hours. According to Meteorological Department, continental air is currently affecting most of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is expected to enter western and upper regions this evening or tonight. The forecast for Punjab province is mainly cold weather in most districts.

Partly cold and cloudy conditions with light rain or snowfall are expected in Kashmir, the Potohar region, Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas. On Sunday, Murree recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Punjab at 1°C, while Lahore had a low of 9°C and a high of 25.5°C.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025