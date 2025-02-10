CM Maryam Nawaz launches assistive device program

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a special initiative to provide assistive devices to persons with disabilities, aiming to improve their quality of life.

Following her directives, applications are now being received for the provision of assistive devices, including free wheelchairs for individuals with mobility impairments across Punjab. These wheelchairs will enhance their mobility and accessibility.

Additionally, hearing aids will be provided to individuals with hearing impairments, helping improve their auditory and speech abilities. Persons with disabilities can apply for these assistive devices from the comfort of their homes through the online portal adwc.punjab.gov.pk.

To be eligible, applicants must have a CNIC or B-form and a disability certificate issued by the District Disability Assessment Board. They can also seek assistance through the special helpline 1312 or visit the district social welfare offices for further information.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of empowering persons with disabilities, stating, "They are special and highly valuable members of our society. We are committed to fulfilling our promise of their rehabilitation and well-being."

She also announced that Pakistan’s first government autism center will soon be completed and reiterated that the Himmat Card initiative is designed to promote economic self-reliance among persons with disabilities.